Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

