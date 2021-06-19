JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.70.

NSIT stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.94. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

