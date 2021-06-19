Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE:CWH opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

