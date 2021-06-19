Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $21.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

NOG opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

