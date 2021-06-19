GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

