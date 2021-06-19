Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,850 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Orchid Island Capital worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

