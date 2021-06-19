Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Geron were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Geron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $582.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

