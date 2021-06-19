Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $59.29 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,475,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

