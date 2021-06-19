Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $541.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.