Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

