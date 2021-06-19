First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THFF stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

