CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

