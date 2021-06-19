Swiss National Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

