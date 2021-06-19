Swiss National Bank Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Forma Therapeutics worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

