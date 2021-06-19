Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.32. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.