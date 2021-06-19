Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PLAN stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

