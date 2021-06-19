Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.