Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.