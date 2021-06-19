CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CAI International worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CAI International stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

