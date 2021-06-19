Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

