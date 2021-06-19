Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,582 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $17.34 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

