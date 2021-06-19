Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

ABNB stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

