Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

