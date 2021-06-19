Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,592.5 days.

TSRYF stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

