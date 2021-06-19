Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,592.5 days.
TSRYF stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.