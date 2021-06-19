El Pollo Loco’s (LOCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

