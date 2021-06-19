Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

