MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Hold at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NASDAQ MOR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
