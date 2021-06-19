$13.65 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $13.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.44. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

