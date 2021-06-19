Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

