Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

