Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

