Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $458.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

