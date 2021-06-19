Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Koppers worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.