Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.08 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

