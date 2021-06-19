Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 326.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.