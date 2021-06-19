Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.04. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

