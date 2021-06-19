Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ESEA stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

