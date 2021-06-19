Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NEPH opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth $123,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

