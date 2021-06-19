BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.46.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 573.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

