Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

