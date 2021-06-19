Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Industries news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,854.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $194,675. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

