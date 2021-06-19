Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Financial Review

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 30.35% 8.14% 0.91% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.48 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.41 California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.11 $7.33 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadence Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

