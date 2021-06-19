Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

ALYA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

