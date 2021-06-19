Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,842 shares of company stock worth $142,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.