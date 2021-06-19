Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

