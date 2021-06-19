Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

DM stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.