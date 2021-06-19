Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

