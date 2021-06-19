The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,145.00 at Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,222.87.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $970.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,124.55. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,589 shares of company stock valued at $35,416,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

