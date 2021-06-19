Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $629.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.70 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $70.89.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.