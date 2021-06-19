Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.59. 1,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.
Several research firms recently commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
