Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.59. 1,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

